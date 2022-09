What to do in Montreal today

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do in Montreal today.

What to do in Montreal today

Tuesday, Sept. 27

The Diane Arbus photography exhibition at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts

The Invasion Cocktail festival continues though Sept. 30

Bruce LaBruce retrospective at Cinémathèque Québécoise begins with Hustler White

Phoenix singer-songwriter Alec Benjamin plays MTelus

Ex-Thrush Hermit frontman & singer-songwriter vet Joel Plaskett plays Petit Campus

