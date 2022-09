A new study has found that initial impressions of Poilievre are significantly more negative than those of the two previous Conservative Party leaders.

Pierre Poilievre has managed the impossible: He’s even less likeable than Erin O’Toole & Andrew Scheer

A new study by the Angus Reid Institute has examined the initial impressions of Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilievre, and compared them with those of previous CPC leaders Erin O’Toole and Andrew Scheer.

While Pierre Poilievre’s initial favourability score of 35% is slightly higher than that of the two previous Conservative Party leaders, his unfavourability score is 20 points higher.

Pierre Poilievre currently sits in a net unfavourable position of -16, far worse when compared to those of Erin O’Toole (-1) and Andrew Scheer (+1) at the beginning of their terms as leader.

“Poilievre begins his term as CPC leader far better known than his predecessors. 14% say they can’t offer an opinion about the new leader, while more than twice as many said the same about previous leaders Andrew Scheer and Erin O’Toole. However, this familiarity is for worse rather than for better.” —Angus Reid Institute

